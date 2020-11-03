Deep Purple’s ’70s rock standard Smoke On The Water contains one of the most famous guitar riffs ever written. Here, the band’s drummer and remaining original member Ian Paice reflects on the legendary trip to Switzerland where the magic happened...

We were going to record our Machine Head album in a casino in Montreux, and the fact the casino burned down is well-documented. Some guy decided it would be a good idea to take a flare pistol to a rock‘n’roll ...