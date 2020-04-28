The first cut from Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Don’t Start Now debuted at No.2 last November – and has barely left the UK Top 10 since. Here, co-writer and producer Ian Kirkpatrick (pictured) reveals the secrets of a sassy, disco-inspired banger...
Dua Lipa and I met in, shit, it must have been 2016. She was one of the few artists I was inspired by at the time, whose voice would light up a record and really make a difference. On ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now