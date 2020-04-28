The first cut from Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Don’t Start Now debuted at No.2 last November – and has barely left the UK Top 10 since. Here, co-writer and producer Ian Kirkpatrick (pictured) reveals the secrets of a sassy, disco-inspired banger...

Dua Lipa and I met in, shit, it must have been 2016. She was one of the few artists I was inspired by at the time, whose voice would light up a record and really make a difference. On ...