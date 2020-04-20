Mike Posner reflected on the dark side of fame on his triple platinum-selling hit I Took A Pill In Ibiza. Here, the song’s producer Martin Terefe details its evolution from honest narrative to Seeb’s remixed chart-topper...

I first started working with Mike Posner through a friend of mine, David Massey, who worked at Island at the time. I already knew Mike as someone who made mixtapes, dance music and super personal songs. He played me a bunch of ...