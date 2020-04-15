When Shaggy wrote It Wasn’t Me after watching an Eddie Murphy show, he thought it was dynamite. Almost two million sales later, he’s been proved right, but it took a stroke of luck in Hawaii to turn it into a hit. As the song turns 20, he tells its story...

It Wasn’t Me has stood the test of time. I couldn’t tell you how many it’s sold. Almost two million? OK, not bad [laughs].

I was watching Eddie Murphy’s show ...