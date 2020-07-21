After the success of Fast Car, I went straight on the road and was touring for quite a while.My record label asked me if I could follow up with a song, so I did three instrumentals, but I needed toplines. My manager Aaron Ross had a chance meeting at Island Records and said, “I’ve got this instrumental from Jonas, maybe it might work for one of your artists” – and thank God they sent it to JP [Cooper]!
I was in ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now