Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: The songwriting secrets behind Jonas Blue & JP Cooper's Perfect Strangers

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Tuesday, Jul 21st 2020 at 11:15AM

After the success of Fast Car, I went straight on the road and was touring for quite a while.My record label asked me if I could follow up with a song, so I did three instrumentals, but I needed toplines. My manager Aaron Ross had a chance meeting at Island Records and said, “I’ve got this instrumental from Jonas, maybe it might work for one of your artists” – and thank God they sent it to JP [Cooper]!

I was in ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020