Singer-songwriter JP Cooper’s 2016 double platinum-selling single September Song was the soundtrack to nostalgic teenage romance. Here he looks back on recording in LA, high school memories, and the rise to No.1...

I was on a writing trip in LA doing back-to-back sessions, which was a bit like speed dating; you never really know what’s going to happen. It was my first ever session with Mr Hudson, who’d just met a guy called Jon Hume and we all ended up ...