Revived as a fundraiser for the NHS in 2020, McFly’s 2005 Comic Relief hit All About You is a loved-up classic. As they return with new album Young Dumb Thrills, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd relive a story that began with a Valentine’s Day gift...

Tom Fletcher: It was Valentine’s Day and I hadn’t got my girlfriend a card or present. I’d been a very bad boyfriend! The band all lived together, and I was driving to ...