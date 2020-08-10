Electronic duo Moloko scored back-to-back hits with Sing It Back and The Time Is Now around the turn of the century. The latter peaked at No.2 and became a fixture of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage. Here, vocalist Róisín Murphy tells its story...

After we’d had a hit with Sing It Back, it was a question of, ‘What will we do now?’ We had kind of gone as far as we could go with just the two of us so ...