Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: The songwriting secrets behind Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso

Miranda Bardsley

by Miranda Bardsley
Monday, Nov 18th 2024 at 4:30PM

Sabrina Carpenter shook the entire music industry when she shared her smash hit Espresso with the world in April this year. The track spent seven weeks at No.1 in the UK and has racked up over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify to date. 

Here, hitmaker Julian Bunetta takes us into the French countryside where the track came to life, tracing its journey from a 20-minute jam session to becoming a global sensation...

I think I’ve listened to Espresso more than ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024