Sabrina Carpenter shook the entire music industry when she shared her smash hit Espresso with the world in April this year. The track spent seven weeks at No.1 in the UK and has racked up over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify to date.

Here, hitmaker Julian Bunetta takes us into the French countryside where the track came to life, tracing its journey from a 20-minute jam session to becoming a global sensation...

I think I’ve listened to Espresso more than ...