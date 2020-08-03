Saint Jhn’s Roses was released four years ago but didn’t become a global hit until 2019, when teenage Kazakh producer Imanbek’s remix sent it into overdrive. Here, with the help of a translator, Imanbek tells the story of a hit that let him give up the day job…
It was just a normal weekend day. I was chilling and checking the local Russian social media, VK.com, when I found Roses. I loved it and had an idea to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now