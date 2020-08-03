Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: The songwriting secrets behind Saint Jhn's Roses (Imanbek Remix)

James Hanley

Monday, Aug 3rd 2020 at 11:59AM

Saint Jhn’s Roses was released four years ago but didn’t become a global hit until 2019, when teenage Kazakh producer Imanbek’s remix sent it into overdrive. Here, with the help of a translator, Imanbek tells the story of a hit that let him give up the day job…

It was just a normal weekend day. I was chilling and checking the local Russian social media, VK.com, when I found Roses. I loved it and had an idea to ...

