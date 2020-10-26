Club classic Make The World Go Round cracked the UK Top 20 in 1998 and has gone on to be a hit in three consecutive decades. Here, marking the 35th anniversary of Champion Records, US singer Sandy B looks back on a transcendent dancefloor-filler...

I was singing on a lot of demos for different record labels at the time, as well as doing background on various music projects. I was also travelling with a live band and doing cabaret – just ...