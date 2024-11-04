Your site will load in 16 seconds
Hitmakers: The songwriting secrets behind Texas Hold 'Em by Beyoncé

Miranda Bardsley

Monday, Nov 4th 2024 at 2:38PM

When Beyoncé released Texas Hold ’Em, the global superstar became the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs charts in the US. With it, Killah B also became the first Black producer/ songwriter, alongside Raphael Saadiq, to do the same. Here, the LA-based hitmaker tells us all about how the UK chart-topping track came to life, praises Queen Bey and reflects on making history...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I feel like I’ve got photosynthesis ears! I can hear something ...

