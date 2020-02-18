AJ Tracey’s million-selling garage monster Ladbroke Grove was one of 2019’s biggest hits. Here, producer Conducta tells its story, from late night Deliveroo sessions and sampling Jorja Smith, to hitting the Top 3 and bagging a BRIT nomination...

I had sessions with AJ throughout most of 2018. He would text me at [typical] rapper times like 3am and go, ‘Yo, can you come to the studio or make beats?’

I’d be in my flat. I used to have a ...