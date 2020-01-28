Glad All Over by The Dave Clark Five was a transatlantic hit in 1964 and was covered by Crystal Palace FC for their 1990 FA Cup Final song. Here, Dave Clark tells the story of a sports anthem – and reveals his one regret…

We were so excited after recording [previous single] Do You Love Me? I couldn’t sleep that night, I thought, ‘It’s going to be a huge hit’. But three weeks later another group called Brian Poole And ...