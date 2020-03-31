Spice Girls’ Wannabe is many things. An introduction to one of the biggest music acts of all time. The moment Girl Power took over the world. Oh, and a pop masterpiece. Not bad for an hour or two’s work, recalls Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard...

The road to Wannabe is interesting. The song I had out at the time was Steam by East 17 and I was at a studio to see, of all people, Jason Donovan. When I got there I ...