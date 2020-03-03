This year, Jax Jones and Raye have united for their new single Tequila. It has a lot to live up to. The first time they hooked up in 2016, they went double platinum with their Top 3 single You Don’t Know Me. Here, Raye recalls making this infectious megahit...

You Don’t Know Me was the first Top 5 I’ve ever written, it’s the most successful song I’ve written in terms of sales and overall success in different countries. It ...