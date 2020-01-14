James Blunt has been singing You’re Beautiful to adoring crowds around the world ever since it topped the charts in 2005. Ahead of next month’s arena tour, he explains why he’ll never tire of the million-selling ballad…

I was in London on the underground and I saw an ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend who I didn’t know existed. We caught eyes, but we didn’t stop or say anything. In my mind, I lived a lifetime in that moment. I went ...