Inspired by a viral video featuring internet personalities Mufasa & Hypeman, Riton’s reworking of Nightcrawlers’ ’90s dance tune Push The Feeling On (MK’s Nocturnal Dub) as Friday has been 2021’s feelgood smash. Here, the DJ and producer (real name Henry Smithson) talks hitmaking in lockdown...

Friday came through Dipesh [Parmar, president] at my label, Ministry Of Sound. He’s a very involved A&R man, he’s brilliant. If a tune has got a couple of boxes that it ticks, ...