Grammy-nominated hitmaker Theron Thomas was an essential cog in the songwriting machine behind Lizzo’s About Damn Time, which rocked the charts in the States and UK, and sparked a TikTok dance craze. Here, the superstar songwriter reveals the secrets – and “Lizzo-isms” – that helped craft one of 2022’s most viral (and vital) singles…
WORDS: JAMES HANLEY
So, we had been working on [Lizzo’s fourth studio album] Special for three years when Ricky Reed called me to say, ‘Hey, ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now