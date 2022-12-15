Grammy-nominated hitmaker Theron Thomas was an essential cog in the songwriting machine behind Lizzo’s About Damn Time, which rocked the charts in the States and UK, and sparked a TikTok dance craze. Here, the superstar songwriter reveals the secrets – and “Lizzo-isms” – that helped craft one of 2022’s most viral (and vital) singles…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

So, we had been working on [Lizzo’s fourth studio album] Special for three years when Ricky Reed called me to say, ‘Hey, ...