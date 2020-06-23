Pretty In Pink was a minor hit for The Psychedelic Furs, until a teen movie of the same name led to a transatlantic smash – and nearly split up the band. Bassist Tim Butler tells the story of a song worthy of its own Hollywood screenplay…

In 1981, we wrote in a rehearsal studio in North London. We’d just jam around, someone would come up with a riff and if the rest of the people thought it was any good, ...