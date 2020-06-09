Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Tones And I tells the incredible story of Dance Monkey

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Jun 9th 2020 at 2:30PM

When Tones And I wrote Dance Monkey, it was just another part of her busking set. But that didn’t last long. Here, Toni Watson recalls the birth of a monster hit...

Dance Monkey hasn’t even been out for a year in the UK. In February 2019, I hadn’t even released a song, I was still busking. Jonny Run Away was my first ever release on March 1 last yea. Dance Monkey didn’t feel different to any of my other songs ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020