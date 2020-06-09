When Tones And I wrote Dance Monkey, it was just another part of her busking set. But that didn’t last long. Here, Toni Watson recalls the birth of a monster hit...

Dance Monkey hasn’t even been out for a year in the UK. In February 2019, I hadn’t even released a song, I was still busking. Jonny Run Away was my first ever release on March 1 last yea. Dance Monkey didn’t feel different to any of my other songs ...