Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hitmakers: Tricky Stewart on making Rihanna's global smash Umbrella

George Garner

by George Garner
Tuesday, Mar 16th 2021 at 6:42PM

From Beyoncé’s Single Ladies to Justin Bieber’s Baby and Britney Spears’ Me Against The Music, some of the most iconic pop songs of the past 20 years bear the name Tricky Stewart in their credits. Here, the superstar producer recalls how some studio tinkering turned into Rihanna’s Umbrella...

Umbrella begins in that little cluster of time between Christmas and New Year’s. I was reorganising my studio, checking out the equipment and getting a new vibe set for 2007. Me and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021