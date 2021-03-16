From Beyoncé’s Single Ladies to Justin Bieber’s Baby and Britney Spears’ Me Against The Music, some of the most iconic pop songs of the past 20 years bear the name Tricky Stewart in their credits. Here, the superstar producer recalls how some studio tinkering turned into Rihanna’s Umbrella...

Umbrella begins in that little cluster of time between Christmas and New Year’s. I was reorganising my studio, checking out the equipment and getting a new vibe set for 2007. Me and ...