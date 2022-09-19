No pop song has defined 2022 like Harry Styles’ As It Was. Not even six months old, it has become the singer’s fifth million-selling solo UK hit. Here, co-writer Tyler Johnson tells Music Week how the indie-inspired single was made in the comfy surrounds of Sony Music Group chairman & CEO Rob Stringer’s living room...

INTERVIEW: BEN HOMEWOOD The story of As It Was is very of the moment. It’s interesting in the context of Harry’s other biggest ...