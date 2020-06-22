HMV owner Doug Putman has warned that he could review the product mix in stores if the music industry does not fully support the chain as it re-emerges from lockdown.
Ninety-three HMV and Fopp stores across England and Northern Ireland reopened last week under government safety guidelines. A further 15 stores across Scotland and Wales are awaiting permission to return.
“Customers are going to come in and feel like it’s HMV,” Putman told Music Week. “I do think we’re ...
