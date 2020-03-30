As the biz learns how to adjust to life in lockdown, Music Week turned to a host of key names to give their top tip for working from home and the tune that is getting them through self-isolation…

STUART CAMP

(FOUNDER, GRUMPY OLD MANAGEMENT)

“Separating work from home life is something to aim for – even if that’s an ambitious target for me. I’m at my desk at home at 8.30am sharp and always set a time for when I’ll ...