As the biz learns how to adjust to life in lockdown, Music Week turned to a host of key names to give their top tip for working from home and the tune that is getting them through self-isolation…
STUART CAMP
(FOUNDER, GRUMPY OLD MANAGEMENT)
“Separating work from home life is something to aim for – even if that’s an ambitious target for me. I’m at my desk at home at 8.30am sharp and always set a time for when I’ll ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now