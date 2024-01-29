Hopes for 2024 (Part 2): Industry leaders talk streaming reform, new talent and action on diversity

Read on for the second instalment of Music Week’s round-up of what some of the leading lights in the music industry are wishing for over the next 12 months (read part 1 here). Here, we delve into the hopes and dreams of a range of leading names from across the business...

Afryea Henry-Fontaine, EMI/The Black Music Coalition

“There is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to further support and celebrate Black women. They have contributed immensely to the music world, shaping genres and leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s history. By acknowledging and uplifting their voices, we can create a more inclusive and equitable space that truly reflects the diversity of talent, creativity and those behind the scenes. It is crucial to provide opportunities for Black women artists, songwriters, producers and executives to thrive and be recognised for their contributions. This would ultimately lead to a richer and more vibrant music industry for everyone to enjoy.”

Steve Tilley, Kilimanjaro Live

“I hope the industry doesn’t forget that people from working-class backgrounds regard it as a huge opportunity for achieving success in life. We owe it to them and the whole country to be open and accessible to all – and not just to those who can afford to make or work in music.”

Guy Moot, Warner Chappell Music

“I hope to see the continued emergence of long-term developing artists bringing a broad spectrum of genres to young music fans. There are such diverse scenes all around the world that are merging and blending genres, and it’s brilliant that a new generation of fans are getting introduced to such eclectic music.”

Tom Kiehl, UK Music

“As we move closer to a general election in the UK, the political parties will be increasingly conscious that music fans equal voters. There is therefore a great opportunity before we all head to the ballot boxes to get some meaningful legislative changes to curb rip-off practices in the secondary ticketing market.”

Aled Haydn Jones, BBC Radio 1

“The same as for 2023 – that the UK music and radio industry fully appreciate how precious our ecosystem is and work together to keep the UK music industry the global player that it always has been.”

Debbie McWilliams, Scottish Event Campus

“The last year has been such a big moment for conversations around sustainability in the industry, and I hope that in 2024 this can turn into positive action. With the likes of Billie Eilish and Coldplay paving the way for more considered touring, this needs to become an industry norm. Also, [I hope for] continued focus and affirmative action across ED&I.”

David Mogendorff, TikTok

“This year, I hope that artists are able to use their [collective] voice and influence to help create a better world for everyone.”

Amanda Maxwell, UK Music

“More allyship, more support and more enjoyment for everybody! We work in an industry where this is possible and I’m sure we’ve all had experiences that the average person may never have, like meeting our favourite artist or being in the same room as them, but these are things I’ll never take for granted. It’s important to enjoy the ‘wow’ moments when they come.”

I hope in 2024 more marginalised groups are given the opportunity to lead teams, departments and companies Austin Daboh

Ben Wynter, Power Up/Unstoppable Music Group

“In 2024, I’d like to see the music industry remember its Black square commitments and act on them, and not be so defensive when it comes to getting things wrong. It’s okay to get things wrong, but it’s how you respond to being wrong, and how you go about correcting things that really counts. Also, I said this on a panel recently, I’d like to see the business become a real business. I feel like the music business is based on a model that is outdated and archaic and is no longer fit for purpose. And that business model needs to be refined and shaken up, and in doing so I honestly believe that the industry can generate more income than it currently is, because it means that more people will benefit from the fruits of its labour. When you have happy workers, you generate more profit. I’d also like to see more diversity in leadership across the board, across the whole industry.”

Riki Bleau, Since ’93

“My hope for the new year is more new and exciting emerging artists.”

Jen Ivory, Parlophone

“There seems to have been a shift back towards focusing on the artist proposition when signing new artists, rather than solely relying on data. I hope we can find a balance of using better tools for data-driven insights and the unique artist proposition to connect with audiences effectively in the future.”

Austin Daboh, Atlantic

“I still go to music events that aren’t very diverse, so I hope in 2024 more marginalised groups are given the opportunity to lead teams, departments and companies.”

Barbara Charone, MBC PR

“I would love to see a couple of new bands break through this year. The return of guitar music, please!”

Charisse Beaumont, Black Lives In Music

“My big hope is that the industry begins to adopt our anti-racist code of conduct reporting tool and continues to work with BLIM as a conduit for change. Also, that we see even more investment in global majority artists, particularly those who identify as disabled, and more Black and global majority professionals leading the industry at a strategic level.”

I hope that songwriters, composers and producers get access to the knowledge and support that they need to kickstart or pivot their careers Michelle Escoffery

Rebecca Allen & Jo Charrington, EMI

Rebecca Allen: “I hope that the music industry can come together and unify to create more opportunities and platforms to allow more artists to break through on a global scale.”

Jo Charrington: “It has been amazing to see the success of the incredible producer Catherine Marks recently. The producer world remains very male-dominated, and I hope she paves the way for more young women to come through. I also hope that if I work hard enough I’ll be able to get Taylor Swift tickets for my kids!”

Michelle Escoffery, PRS For Music

“I hope that songwriters, composers and producers get access to the knowledge and support that they need to kickstart or pivot their careers. There is a lot of talent out there and we need to come together and be more collaborative.”

Martin Talbot, Official Charts Company

“My main personal hope is that we step up our efforts as an industry to nurture our grassroots musical culture, by supporting and protecting independent record shops and independently owned venues. These places are crucial.”

Rebecca Frank, KISS Network

“I hope that the decision makers in the UK record industry keep trusting the country’s mavericks! There’s a reason UK music, like rap and drum & bass, is going worldwide!”

Taponeswa Mavunga, Sony Music UK

“For music to be the uniting force that the world really needs right now.”

Zena White, Partisan

“I think I say this every year, but I would just like to see everyone working together to increase the value of music. No big deal.”

Dellessa James, Amazon Music UK

“My biggest hope for the industry is that we continue to support British R&B. There are so many amazing and talented R&B acts in the UK, I just hope they get the opportunity to shine. The new wave of talent includes Tamera, No Guidnce and Saint Harison, who are all on track to do big things.”

Louis Bloom, Island

“My hope is the same as every year, to deliver UK greatness globally.”

Sheniece Charway, YouTube

“This year, I pray that the industry continues to champion the next generation of artists and executives. There is so much talent out there and I hope we continue to see it. I also would love to see more people of colour in leadership positions across the industry. We, as an industry, need to come together and make the necessary changes to make this happen.”

The UK sound is finally becoming an international movement Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson

“It’s been happening for several years now, but one thing that’s really exciting is how the sound of the UK, from garage and 2-step to UK hip-hop, has overtaken America. When I walk down my street in downtown New York City and see three kids sitting on a stoop playing music on their phones, you’re just as likely to hear Central Cee as you are Gunna, which is amazing. That UK sound is finally becoming an international movement.”

Annabella Coldrick, MMF

“I hope that we as an industry can reach a deal on fair remuneration from the streaming economy. We have been working on this for the past three years with parliament and government, and it feels like there has been some progress on data and transparency. Hopefully, 2024 will be the year that we come together to address this properly.”

Helen Thomas, BBC Radio 2

“Radio continued to play a huge part in millions of people’s lives as life returned to normal following lockdown – so I’d like to see live radio thrive even more in 2024. I think it has a unique ability to provide real companionship and connection.”

Sally Anne Gross, University Of Westminster

“I hope we find a way to resolve the issues around streaming income for musicians and songwriters, and the value of music overall. I hope that the work that’s been started in terms of improving equality across the music industry persists and that we continue to commit to finding a more equitable and healthy way to work in the business.”

Hiten Bharadia, Phrased Differently

“It’s really sad that we live in a world where so many successful songwriters can’t make ends meet and we are seeing more and more give up writing in favour of other employment. Without songwriters, there would be no music business. We need to protect them, ensure they are paid properly and that they have a healthy ecosystem in which to grow.”