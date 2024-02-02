Hopes for 2024 (Part 4): Industry figures on new genres, mental health and support for songwriters

It's the final instalment of Music Week’s round-up of what some of the leading lights in the music industry are wishing for over the next 12 months (you can also read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3). Read on for insights from a range of leading names from across the business...

Elton Jackson, Sony Music UK

“The industry is on the cusp of doing something amazing, and that is putting people first. Artists’ and employees’ mental health is being better understood. I hope we allow more talent to come through where previously they may have thought twice about even starting a career in music.”

Alison Wenham, Blue Raincoat Music

“I know we’ll be fine!”

Eunice Obianagha, UK Music

“I hope leaders approach business and economic choices with a genuine focus on people. This means embracing UK Music’s 10-Point Plan, fostering variety in senior leadership and breaking down barriers.”

Shani Gonzales, Warner Chappell Music

“I hope we’ll continue to see growing appreciation for songwriters. It feels like people are finally recognising the value they bring and I hope that will lead to more DSPs recognising they should get an increasing share of the pie. They deserve to be paid fairly and we’ll continue to fight for them.”

Sheema Siddiqi, TikTok

“In 2024, I would like to see more people of colour and gender-diverse people in positions of power.”

Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

“That we regain touch with the audience. We don’t serve ourselves, we serve the fans. Yes, they look to us for guidance but not with the attention they used to. They are calling the shots, in ways, and when they show energy for something, we need to leave the snobbery at the door.”

Praveen Bhatia, Tan Ward

“Success for the UK industry. I’d love to see a home-grown artist make it really big. The music industry is so full of really great people who work their arses off and try their best every day and really believe in talent. It feels like the right reward.”

The industry is on the cusp of doing something amazing, and that is putting people first Elton Jackson

Sam Moy, BBC Radio 6 Music

“Inclusion, as always. And we need to do the work, not just hope it happens.”

Mike McCormack, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

“That the recovery of the UK scene gathers pace and really gets us back on the map as the best source for brilliant, original music and artists.”

Char Grant, Babychild Music/The Black Music Coalition

“I hope for more curiosity, fearlessness, shared knowledge and big wins throughout this year. I am also hoping that the music industry continues to ask itself the difficult questions and apply its knowledge and power to creating a fairer playing field for writers, artists, executives and entrepreneurs across the business.”

Paul Hitchman, AWAL

“From a UK perspective, I am hopeful that we will see a new generation of artists starting to break through globally after a period where such breakthroughs have been thin on the ground. At AWAL, we are seeing signs of this, and will be doing our bit to make it happen!”

Glyn Aikins, RCA/Since ’93

“With the issues and challenges the world faces, I hope we remain committed to supporting the wellbeing of our artists and our people. The importance of this cannot be overstated.”

Eliza Rose

“Continued visibility. I’d love to see more people of colour and queer, LGBTQ-identifying people behind the scenes, and in more positions of power. I’m talking about across the music industry, within the labels, production, marketing, promoters, people that are running the club nights, particularly in the UK. More diversity behind the scenes.”

More diversity behind the scenes Eliza Rose

Claudia De Wolff, Vevo

“It would be amazing to see another female Glastonbury headliner. After a strong year for several female American artists, such as Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo, in 2023, I would hope we can see more female artists, especially from the UK, in our charts and having their own moment in 2024.”

Michael Adex, NQ

“More collaboration!”

Hannah Neaves & Azi Eftekhari, Universal Music Recordings

Azi Eftekhari: “My answer is the same one that I had when I did this interview back in 2020: that all the talk about diversity and representation leads to real change, instead of just more talk.”

Hannah Neaves: “My hope for next year is the same as Azi’s, that instead of just more conversation around representation, we see some actual change.”

Dotty, Apple Music

“My hope for 2024 is a great R&B album.”

Hannah Overton, Bella Figura Music

“This is a call-out to everyone working in music. You are creators, you work with creators, it is on you to help tell this story to move the (aptly named) Overton window, so the next government can make the necessary changes to our fossil-fuel consumption. We have the technology to change, we just need the investment. We don’t have much time and our future music industry depends on it. A smarter person than me said, ‘There is no music on a dead planet.’”

Jeff Jones, Apple Corps

“My biggest hope for the music industry as a whole is to re-focus on artist development. Give artists the room to grow as musicians, songwriters and performers and develop a real, consistent fan base. This takes time and patience. It takes a real A&R process, not one that is simply driven simply by algorithms and data alone.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music

“Breaking into the industry is still a major challenge for those from lower socio-economic backgrounds or with fewer formal qualifications. To generate more social value, the music industry needs to broaden their talent pool and increase opportunities for social mobility, breaking the class ceiling.”

I hope we’ll continue to see growing appreciation for songwriters Shani Gonzales

Kim Bayley, ERA

“That we can build on the collaborative approach we have seen in relation to the new codes of practice on metadata and transparency in streaming. Ultimately, we all want the same thing: to create a sustainable and diverse ecosystem for music.”

Whitney Asomani, Manager/Twenty:Two Agency

“I’m a lover of R&B and Afrobeats. I’m looking forward to seeing more growth and crossover success in both genres.”

George Ergatoudis, Apple Music

“I am hoping for a day when we don’t question whether there’s enough diversity in the industry. It’s amazing to see great campaigns to help tackle the lack of racial and gender diversity. For example, Platoon recently opened their studios in London and LA for She Runs The Boards, offering writing sessions, studio time, mentorship and networking opportunities.”

Kate Reilly, PPL

“That the music industry continues to grow in a sustainable and diverse way.”

Natasha Gregory, Mother Artists

“For more people to listen and learn. Everyone talks, but is anyone listening? I think we’re really good at understanding and appreciating and looking after our clients, as we should be. But let’s make sure we look after each other, too.”

Maggie Crowe, BPI

“I hope to see more global success – and that everyone appreciates everyone, everyone gets paid fairly, everyone plays nicely, and we continue to be proud of the music that we deliver.”

Obi Asika, UTA

“Our hope for the industry in 2024 is that the UK continues to adopt new genres. There’s some exciting new music coming out of India, for example, so we look forward to these communities continuing to be welcomed in. We are playing our part in helping establish and build careers in the right way, respecting their culture and that of the diasporas.”

That the recovery of the UK scene gathers pace and really gets us back on the map as the best source for brilliant, original music and artists Mike McCormack

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2

“The return of the big hitters like Beyoncé and Madonna playing live in the UK has been welcome. It creates such a buzz and every artist is upping their game when it comes to the spectacle of their shows. These gigs are a beacon of light in people’s lives and show just how important music is to us all.”

Ed Millett, Tap Music

“My hope for the music industry in 2024 is that record deals move to a place that is more reflective of the modern way of working.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC

“Supporting new talent is very important to us, and watching artists go from our BBC Introducing shows to the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury is a huge pleasure – just look at Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz. Our ‘emerging talent’ initiatives provide the music industry with a steady stream of artists, and I’m looking forward to seeing which ones break through in 2024 and beyond. There is an exciting list of returning artists with new music for 2024, which personally I cannot wait to hear.”

Claire Walters, Universal Music Publishing Group UK

“This year, I would really like to see more companies taking initiatives to help women across generations get into the music business, both in industry roles and creative roles, such as songwriting and producer mentorships.”

David Furnish, Rocket Entertainment

“I hope the industry can come to grips with the advancement of AI. Technology can move us forward, but it must never be at the expense of artistry. It’s important that musical copyrights are protected, permissions are granted and artists get properly compensated for all derivations of their work. I also hope our government can sort out the mess created for artists who want to tour Europe. Freedom to tour Europe without red tape and unnecessary expense is vital for emerging artists who are learning their craft and spreading their artistic footprint.”