It's tougher than ever to predict what's next for the music business. To look ahead to 2025, Music Week gathers a host of the industry's leading names – including Dickon Stainer, Tony Harlow, Lorna Clarke, Emma Banks, Dipesh Parmar, Kanya King, David Venutura, Lucy Dickins, Amber Davis and Peter Loraine – to ask what they're hoping the new year has in store...

DICKON STAINER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC UK

“I hope that we put artistry and human creativity at the heart of ...