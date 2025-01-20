Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Hopes for 2025 (Part 3): Industry leaders tackle the key issues

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 20th 2025 at 10:53AM

It's tougher than ever to predict what's next for the music business. To look ahead to 2025, Music Week gathers a host of the industry's leading names – including Joe Kentish, Ben Mortimer, Alec Boateng, Damaris Rex-Taylor, Molly Neuman, Isabel Garvey, Riki Bleau, Taponeswa Mavunga, Shaurav D'Silva, Alexi Cory-Smith and more  – to ask what they're hoping the new year has in store...

JOE KENTISH, WARNER/PARLOPHONE LABEL GROUP
“I said the same last year – we need to break our ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025