Since it was founded in 1999, Defected Records has maintained its place at the epicentre of dance culture, blossoming into a tech-savvy, multi-faceted music company in the process. As they celebrate their most successful year yet, bosses Simon Dunmore, Wez Saunders and James Kirkham talk house music, live events and navigating the pandemic.

WORDS: Anna Fielding PHOTOS: Gavin Mills

House is one of those genres that likes to namecheck itself in the music. House is a feeling ...