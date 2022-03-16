Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Humble Beginnings: Maren Morris on her new album Humble Quest

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 3:46PM

Over the past six years, Maren Morris has emerged as one of country music’s biggest crossover stars, bridging the gap to mainstream pop over the course of two critically-acclaimed albums. As she ushers in a new chapter with her third outing, Humble Quest, the singer, plus Sony Music Nashville, Columbia and Red Light Management, meets Music Week to talk motherhood, marriage and moving forward...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Maren Morris is having a quiet day, hanging out at home ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022