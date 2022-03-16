Over the past six years, Maren Morris has emerged as one of country music’s biggest crossover stars, bridging the gap to mainstream pop over the course of two critically-acclaimed albums. As she ushers in a new chapter with her third outing, Humble Quest, the singer, plus Sony Music Nashville, Columbia and Red Light Management, meets Music Week to talk motherhood, marriage and moving forward...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Maren Morris is having a quiet day, hanging out at home ...