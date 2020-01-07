It’s been a huge year for the music business – so we have made extra room for even more voices to give their verdict on 2019. Enjoy our Q&As reprise as industry’s leading lights give Music Week their take on what went down over the last 12 months…

KANYA KING (PICTURED)

FOUNDER, MOBO

What was the best thing that happened to the music biz in 2019?

“For us, it has definitely been the announcement of the return of the MOBO ...