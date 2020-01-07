It’s been a huge year for the music business – so we have made extra room for even more voices to give their verdict on 2019. Enjoy our Q&As reprise as industry’s leading lights give Music Week their take on what went down over the last 12 months…
KANYA KING (PICTURED)
FOUNDER, MOBO
What was the best thing that happened to the music biz in 2019?
“For us, it has definitely been the announcement of the return of the MOBO ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now