"I'm not here to take fame and glory; I just want to put people on"

The above message that Jamal Edwards delivered in his Music Week cover interview in 2017 still rings true: helping others was what mattered most to the SBTV founder. When his family announced that he had passed away aged 31 in February after a sudden illness, the business lost a true visionary, one who changed lives and played a major role in the explosion of grime and UK rap. The entrepreneur and ...