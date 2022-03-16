Your site will load in 16 seconds
'I'm not here to take fame and glory; I just want to put people on' - Jamal Edwards 1990-2022

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Mar 16th 2022 at 4:54PM

"I'm not here to take fame and glory; I just want to put people on"

The above message that Jamal Edwards delivered in his Music Week cover interview in 2017 still rings true: helping others was what mattered most to the SBTV founder. When his family announced that he had passed away aged 31 in February after a sudden illness, the business lost a true visionary, one who changed lives and played a major role in the explosion of grime and UK rap. The entrepreneur and ...

