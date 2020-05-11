"I am a tornado of a human being,” blue-haired firebrand Ashnikko tells Music Week.

Real name Ashton Nicole Casey, the US star might just have met her match in Various Artists Management. The 24-year- old North Carolina native went viral on video-sharing platform TikTok in 2019 with her single Stupid (Digital Picnic/Parlophone) ft. Yung Baby Tate, just a couple of months after hooking up with VAM last summer.

Stupid has gone on to be streamed more than 65m times on ...