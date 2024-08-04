Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. Here, host Lisa Wright tells us all about DIY Magazine’s Before They Knew Better...

Hosted by: Lisa Wright & Giles Bidder

Contact: lisa@diymag.com

Before They Knew Better looks at artists via the lens of their formative years – where did the idea for that approach come from?

Lisa Wright: “My favourite parts of interviews are always the tangents where you feel like you’re getting to know the person beyond the ...