Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

In Pod We Trust: DIY Magazine's Before They Knew Better

by MusicWeek Staff
Sunday, Aug 4th 2024 at 7:00AM

Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. Here, host Lisa Wright tells us all about DIY Magazine’s Before They Knew Better... 

Hosted by: Lisa Wright & Giles Bidder
Contact: lisa@diymag.com

Before They Knew Better looks at artists via the lens of their formative years – where did the idea for that approach come from? 

Lisa Wright: “My favourite parts of interviews are always the tangents where you feel like you’re getting to know the person beyond the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024