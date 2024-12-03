Your site will load in 16 seconds
In Pod We Trust: Inside the BPI's Innovation Podcast

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Dec 3rd 2024 at 7:03AM

Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. Here, host Amalie Briden tells us all about the BPI’s Innovation Podcast... 

Hosted by: Amalie Briden (Innovation manager, BPI)
Contact: Innovationteam@bpi.co.uk

What was the vision behind launching the BPI’s innovation podcast?  

“Ultimately, it’s one of telling great stories. We’re spotlighting creative minds collaborating to open up new market opportunities and fresh ways to engage fans. As BPI innovation manager, I’m constantly connecting with global start-ups and scale-ups who want to ...

