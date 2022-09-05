Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

In Pod We Trust: Inside the Business Keeps On Dancing podcast

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 5th 2022 at 7:08AM

Every issue, Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. This month, host Sian Bennett reveals all about the Business Keeps On Dancing, which has featured everyone from Simon Dunmore to Dave Pichilingi...

What was the inspiration for launching a podcast about festivals and live events?
Sian Bennett: “In 2020 we launched an online panel series during lockdown tackling the hottest topics and challenges in the music industry – from livestreaming to managing cancellations – with guests from huge ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022