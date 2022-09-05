Every issue, Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. This month, host Sian Bennett reveals all about the Business Keeps On Dancing, which has featured everyone from Simon Dunmore to Dave Pichilingi...

What was the inspiration for launching a podcast about festivals and live events?

Sian Bennett: “In 2020 we launched an online panel series during lockdown tackling the hottest topics and challenges in the music industry – from livestreaming to managing cancellations – with guests from huge ...