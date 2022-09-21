Every issue, Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. This month, host Andrew Male reveals all about The Mojo Record Club, whose guests have included Thurston Moore and Alabaster DePlume...

What was the vision behind the Record Club series, and how does it differ to Mojo’s previous Innovators podcast?John Mulvey (editor, Mojo): “Honestly, our original idea for a Mojo podcast was something akin to the Mojo Record Club but, for a bunch of very good reasons, we ...