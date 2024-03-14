Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. Here, host Alex Kenning tells us all about OpenDaw Talks, the podcast which speaks to independent producers, artists and songwriters about their journey and success.

Hosted by: Alex Kenning

Contact: greg@additivepr.com

What was the vision behind OpenDaw Talks?

“The original vision was to create boutique songwriting camps for independent music makers. I was planning to launch in 2020, then Covid hit so I decided to start with online sessions. Once restrictions ...