Every issue, Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. This month, host Allison Hagendorf tells us all about her show, the podcast that celebrates rock and alternative music, featuring exclusive interviews and new music…

What was the initial inspiration behind launching your own podcast, having previously hosted Spotify’s Rock This series?

“I’ve been interviewing artists for over 20 years, so hosting my own music interview show is something I’ve always wanted to do. I loved doing my ...