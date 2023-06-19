Every issue, Music Week takes you inside the best music podcasts. This month, host Tim Burgess tells us all about his Listening Party, the podcast which explores the stories behind music featuring a new guest and different tracks every week…

Tim’s Listening Party became a phenomenon on Twitter during the pandemic – was it an easy decision, then, for it to become a podcast?

“I’ve always thought that The Listening Party, as simple as it is, has no bounds ...