In the past 10 years, Welsh pop-punks Neck Deep have scored Top 5 records in both the US and UK, and notched up over a billion streams. Early next year, they release their self-titled fifth album. Here, frontman Ben Barlow talks going DIY, what it takes to break America and the need for increased funding for the arts...

WORDS: David McLaughlin PHOTO: Nat Wood

Your upcoming fifth album is self-titled, which after 10 years as a band, feels like a ...