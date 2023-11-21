Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Incoming: Ben Barlow from Neck Deep on DIY pop-punk, streaming success and breaking America

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Nov 21st 2023 at 2:27PM

In the past 10 years, Welsh pop-punks Neck Deep have scored Top 5 records in both the US and UK, and notched up over a billion streams. Early next year, they release their self-titled fifth album. Here, frontman Ben Barlow talks going DIY, what it takes to break America and the need for increased funding for the arts...

WORDS: David McLaughlin PHOTO: Nat Wood

Your upcoming fifth album is self-titled, which after 10 years as a band, feels like a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023