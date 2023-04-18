With their seventh album A Kiss For The Whole World due April 21, Music Week talks to Enter Shikari’s frontman Rou Reynolds on the band’s next era, the importance of independent venues and using their platform for good...

You described A Kiss For The Whole World as ‘the next act’ for Enter Shikari. What makes this album feel like a new start?

“There’s a lot of life in this album, a vitality and thrill in the songs, it’s almost ...