Amy Lee tells Music Week why her multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rock group Evanescence are hoping to change perceptions with The Bitter Truth, their first all-new studio album in 10 years...

What does it mean to you to finally have The Bitter Truth coming out?

“It’s so satisfying to listen to the finished album. A lot of these songs were written last year, but some of them are 10 years in the making – pieces of things that have just been ...