Ahead of the sixth album of Franz Ferdinand‘s two-decade career, leader Alex Kapranos holds court on his industry fears, the era of ‘indie landfill’ and the secret to longevity…
INTERVIEW: Paul Stokes PHOTO: Fiona Torre
The new album is called The Human Fear. What are you afraid of when it comes to music industry matters?
“There are a lot of fears facing musicians. The primary one is historic and has repeated itself for as long as there has been a ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now