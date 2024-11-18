Your site will load in 16 seconds
Incoming: Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos on the band's new record, The Human Fear

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Nov 18th 2024 at 9:30AM

Ahead of the sixth album of Franz Ferdinand‘s two-decade career, leader Alex Kapranos holds court on his industry fears, the era of ‘indie landfill’ and the secret to longevity…

INTERVIEW: Paul Stokes  PHOTO: Fiona Torre

The new album is called The Human Fear. What are you afraid of when it comes to music industry matters? 

“There are a lot of fears facing musicians. The primary one is historic and has repeated itself for as long as there has been a ...

