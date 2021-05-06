Your site will load in 16 seconds
Incoming: Gary Numan on Intruder

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, May 6th 2021 at 3:46PM

Electronic music pioneer Gary Numan hit No.2 with his last record, Savage, and is soon to return with Intruder (BMG), an examination of the Earth’s future. Here, he talks chart success and inspiring others...

Intruder picks up on the climate change themes of 2017’s Savage, was that always the intention?

“No, not really. On Savage, climate change simply sets the environment of this possible future, but what I was actually talking about was the human condition, about how humans would ...

