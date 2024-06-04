Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Incoming: Goat Girl talk third album Below The Waste and the realities of touring

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jun 4th 2024 at 1:27PM

To mark the release of Goat Girl’s experimental third album Below The Waste, Music Week meets singer Lottie Pendlebury to discuss the realities of life in an indie band, the problem with social media and the grassroots venues crisis…

INTERVIEW: Lisa Wright  PHOTO: Holly Whitaker

Having made your first two albums in London, this time around you spent time in the Irish countryside at Hellfire Studios. How did that environment shape the 16 tracks on Below The Waste?

“As ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024