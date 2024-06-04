To mark the release of Goat Girl’s experimental third album Below The Waste, Music Week meets singer Lottie Pendlebury to discuss the realities of life in an indie band, the problem with social media and the grassroots venues crisis…

INTERVIEW: Lisa Wright PHOTO: Holly Whitaker

Having made your first two albums in London, this time around you spent time in the Irish countryside at Hellfire Studios. How did that environment shape the 16 tracks on Below The Waste?

“As ...