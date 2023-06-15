Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are back with their third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21 via Lava/Republic/EMI. Here, singer Josh Kiszka talks Nashville, going faaaaaar out, and uniting with Q Prime...

You recorded a lot of this album at RCA Studios in Nashville, which has seen sessions from Elvis and many more besides. Did you get a sense of that past?

“We recorded in Studio A at RCA Studios, the big room with a lot of history. ...