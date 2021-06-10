Your site will load in 16 seconds
Incoming: Jehnny Beth on recording Utopian Ashes with Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Jun 10th 2021 at 11:12AM

Fresh from her own solo record, Savages singer Jehnny Beth has made Utopian Ashes with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie. Here, she discusses the things that drive the duo’s new partnership...

You’ve known Bobby for a few years, but when did you realise your voices worked so well together?

“I performed with the Scream at a festival in Bristol. That worked out really well, so Bobby and Andrew [Innes, Primal Scream] asked me and Johnny [Hostile, Beth’s partner and musical collaborator] ...

