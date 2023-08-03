Jungle formed in 2013, surfing a wave of hype that led to a Mercury nod for their debut. Here, ahead of fourth album Volcano, Josh Lloyd-Watson reveals how the London duo are reaping the benefits of going DIY…

INTERVIEW: Niall Doherty PHOTO: Matthew Arthur Williams

You’re 10 years and four albums into your career. What was the band’s mindset when you started making the new record?

“We’d just come off the road. We took a long time after our first ...