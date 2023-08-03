Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Incoming: Jungle's Josh Lloyd-Watson on the London duo's fourth album and the benefits of going DIY

by
Thursday, Aug 3rd 2023 at 3:35PM

Jungle formed in 2013, surfing a wave of hype that led to a Mercury nod for their debut. Here, ahead of fourth album Volcano, Josh Lloyd-Watson reveals how the London duo are reaping the benefits of going DIY…

INTERVIEW: Niall Doherty  PHOTO: Matthew Arthur Williams

You’re 10 years and four albums into your career. What was the band’s mindset when you started making the new record?

“We’d just come off the road. We took a long time after our first ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023